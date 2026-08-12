Trump Tells 11th Circ. Sanctions In IRS Case Must Be Paused

By Asha Glover ( August 12, 2026, 6:26 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump urged the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday to halt sanctions imposed by a lower court over an immunity deal that would have given him broad protections from federal tax audits and investigations, arguing he and the government have distinct interests....
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