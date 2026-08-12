NJ Vets Org. Hit With Suit Alleging Harassment, Underpayment

By MJ Koo ( August 12, 2026, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Three former bartenders at a New Jersey Veterans of Foreign Wars post have sued the organization and its commander in federal court, alleging they were paid below the minimum wage while being subjected to years of sexual harassment, including unwanted touching and coerced sexual contact....
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