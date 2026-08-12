DOL Association Health Plan Regs Near Finish Line

By Patrick Hoff ( August 12, 2026, 12:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor is a step closer to expanding the definition of "employer" under federal benefits law and allowing businesses to band together to offer health plans that skirt certain Affordable Care Act requirements, after proposed regulations were sent to the White House for review....
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