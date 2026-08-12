Allegheny DA Says County, Union Usurped His Firing Power

By Matthew Santoni ( August 12, 2026, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala has filed suit against the county and the union representing his office's employees, claiming they are usurping his power under state law and the union contract by entertaining grievances over two firings....
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