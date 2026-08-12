Conn. Justices OK Tax Penalty For Failure To File Form

By Jaqueline McCool ( August 12, 2026, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut town didn't err when it assessed a tax penalty on a property owner that failed to file an income report requested by the town's assessor, even though the assessor had sent the form to an old address, the state Supreme Court affirmed Wednesday....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.