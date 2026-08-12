Utility Project Co. Tetrad Enterprises Hits Ch. 11 In Puerto Rico

By Yun Park ( August 12, 2026, 11:41 AM EDT) -- Tetrad Enterprises LLC, a project development company focused on large-scale utility and infrastructure projects, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Puerto Rico for the second time since last year, amid litigation with creditors and disputes over its flood control pump contracts....
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