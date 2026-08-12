Former Philly DA Attorney Accuses City Of Race, Age Bias

By Madison Arnold ( August 12, 2026, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A former assistant chief of the diversion unit at the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office is suing the city and some of its leaders in Pennsylvania federal court for race discrimination, retaliation and other claims that arose from the office's alleged discriminatory employment practices....
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