Lender Groups 'Wrong' On Interest Opt-Out Law, Ore. Says

By Jon Hill ( August 12, 2026, 10:55 PM EDT) -- Oregon is pushing back against financial industry groups' request to halt the state's new law aimed at capping interest rates on loans from out-of-state banks, arguing the lender trade groups suing in federal court over this so-called opt-out law are trying to impose limits on it that Congress never intended....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.