Netherlands Beats $133M Ennia Claim On Investment Flaw
By Corey Rothauser ( August 14, 2026, 3:46 PM EDT) -- An international tribunal has dismissed a former Ennia Group executive's claims against the Netherlands over the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten's 2018 intervention in the Curaçao insurance group, finding that he no longer held an interest in shares that could support his treaty claims and that his claimed salary and pension rights did not qualify as protected investments under a Netherlands-Lebanon investment treaty....
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