Fla. Law Firm Cost Bank's $134M BP Oil Spill Claim, Suit Says

By Katryna Perera ( August 13, 2026, 4:53 PM EDT) -- An Ohio bank holding company has sued a Florida law firm in Ohio federal court for more than $134 million in damages, alleging the firm missed key filing deadlines while representing the bank in litigation tied to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, costing the bank its chance to recover millions in losses....
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