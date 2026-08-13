Kratom Cos. Can't Escape Conn. Court's Reach, Father Says

By Jonathan Capriel ( August 13, 2026, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Several companies tied to Whole Herbs-branded kratom products must face a state lawsuit claiming they caused the overdose death of a 33-year-old man, the man's father said, arguing that Connecticut courts have jurisdiction over the companies because they ultimately knew their products would be sold there....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.