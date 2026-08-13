9th Circ. Won't Revive Hemp Co.'s $2.75M Destruction Suit

By Mike Curley ( August 13, 2026, 1:15 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit won't reinstate a suit against the city of Tacoma, Washington, by the owner of a hemp company who alleges the city's police department illegally destroyed $2.75 million worth of industrial hemp as illegal cannabis, saying he failed to establish municipal liability....
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