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CFPB Complaint Portal Overhaul Signals Changing Priorities

By James Kim and Christine Thebaud ( August 20, 2026, 4:04 PM EDT) -- As part of the current administration's continuing efforts to reshape the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the agency recently announced several major updates to its consumer complaint portal, aimed at fixing what the CFPB called a "plague [of] issues that severely limit" the portal's effectiveness and utility....

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