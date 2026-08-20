CFPB Complaint Portal Overhaul Signals Changing Priorities

By James Kim and Christine Thebaud ( August 20, 2026, 4:04 PM EDT) -- As part of the current administration's continuing efforts to reshape the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the agency recently announced several major updates to its consumer complaint portal, aimed at fixing what the CFPB called a "plague [of] issues that severely limit" the portal's effectiveness and utility....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.