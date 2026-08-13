8th Circ. Partially Revives Iowa Adjuster Law Challenge

By Hope Patti ( August 13, 2026, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit has revived a residential contractor's claim that its First Amendment rights were violated when the Iowa Insurance Division issued warning notices pursuant to the state's public adjuster laws, while affirming that the statutes are not unconstitutional on their face and not void for vagueness....
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