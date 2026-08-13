3rd Circ. Agrees Exec's Rudeness Can't Uphold Race Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson ( August 13, 2026, 1:38 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit backed the dismissal of a Black biomedical factory director's race bias suit claiming a safety inspector targeted him with unnecessary audits out of discrimination, finding Thursday that the inspector's prickly personality did not amount to illegal conduct....
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