r4 Technologies Stockholders Sue For Company Records

By Jarek Rutz ( August 14, 2026, 2:38 PM EDT) -- A group of r4 Technologies Inc. shareholders has sued the artificial intelligence company in the Delaware Chancery Court, seeking access to corporate records to investigate potential wrongdoing and determine the value of their holdings....
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