7 States Urge Feds To Reject $85B UP, Norfolk Southern Deal

By Lauren Berg ( August 13, 2026, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Seven state attorneys general are urging the federal Surface Transportation Board to reject the planned $85 billion merger between Union Pacific Corp. and Norfolk Southern Corp., saying the rail giants have not shown how the deal would serve the public interest....
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