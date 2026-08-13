Selena Gomez Sued For Fraud By Mental Health Co. Investors

By Gina Kim ( August 13, 2026, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Pop star Selena Gomez and her mother were sued for securities fraud Thursday in Delaware federal court by investors in their mental health startup, Wondermind, who pointed to the former Disney star's "abject dereliction of her duties" to build the company until an investigation published last year detailed its "state of utter disarray."...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.