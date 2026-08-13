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Selena Gomez Sued For Fraud By Mental Health Co. Investors

By Gina Kim ( August 13, 2026, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Pop star Selena Gomez and her mother were sued for securities fraud Thursday in Delaware federal court by investors in their mental health startup, Wondermind, who pointed to the former Disney star's "abject dereliction of her duties" to build the company until an investigation published last year detailed its "state of utter disarray."...

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