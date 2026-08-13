Lindberg Carriers Urge NC Panel To Affirm $467M Judgment
By Jennifer Mandato ( August 13, 2026, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Several insurance companies asked a North Carolina state appeals court to affirm a $467 million fraud damages award granted by a trial court against convicted insurance magnate Greg Lindberg and his private investment firm Global Growth Holdings, maintaining that Lindberg recycled "already rejected" arguments regarding the insurers' recovery....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.