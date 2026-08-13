USOPC Says Insurer Owes Defense For Sexual Abuse Suit

By Zach Dupont ( August 13, 2026, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee told a Colorado federal judge Thursday that its insurer is attempting to avoid coverage for a sexual assault lawsuit between two Paralympic swimmers, saying the insurer is violating its policy's requirement to defend the USOPC from sexual assault allegations involving an employee....
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