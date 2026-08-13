NJ Man Admits To $47M Ponzi Scheme In Jewish Community
By Sydney Price ( August 13, 2026, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey man has admitted to federal prosecutors that he used his standing within his Orthodox Jewish community to defraud investors out of more than $47 million with a Ponzi-like scheme and now faces a suit from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over the conduct....
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