Trade Court Fine With Trump Ending De Minimis Tariff Break

By Dylan Moroses ( August 13, 2026, 4:06 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's revocation of a de minimis exemption for low-value goods to enter the U.S. duty-free was allowed under a law that the U.S. Supreme Court separately determined could not otherwise authorize tariffs on its own, the Court of International Trade ruled Thursday....
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