9th Circ. Says U. Of Wash. Is Immune From Vax Firing Suit
By Rachel Riley ( August 13, 2026, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel declined on Thursday to reinstate former University of Washington employees' claims that they were wrongfully fired after refusing the COVID-19 vaccination on religious grounds, concluding the university qualifies as an arm of the state that cannot be sued for civil rights violations under the relevant federal law. ...
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