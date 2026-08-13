Blue Cross Affiliates Get Trim Of Aramark Health Benefits Row
By Kellie Mejdrich ( August 13, 2026, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday trimmed but refused to toss a federal benefits lawsuit from food service giant Aramark against a Blue Cross affiliate that administered the company's employee health benefit plans, opening discovery on allegations that improper claims management cost tens of millions and breached fiduciary duties....
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