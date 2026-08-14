Holland & Knight Loses Bid To Escape GWG Fraud Suit
By Emily Sawicki ( August 14, 2026, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP must face adversary claims in Houston bankruptcy court after a Texas federal judge found the trustee for bankrupt life insurance bond seller GWG Holdings Inc. had made a plausible case that the firm and one of its attorneys engaged in a racketeering conspiracy with its ex-chairman....
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