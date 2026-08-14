UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Megan Norcott ( August 14, 2026, 7:28 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen newly signed Real Madrid footballer Yan Diomandé sued over access to his image rights, Nigel Farage and Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice accuse the NCA of leaking confidential financial information, and a right-wing American journalist hit The Guardian with a libel claim. ...
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