NC County Sues Bankrupt Hospital Operator For $10M

By Emily Lever ( August 14, 2026, 7:47 PM EDT) -- North Carolina's Martin County has sued CHS/Community Health Systems Inc. for $10 million in North Carolina federal court, alleging the company failed to honor its obligations to run Martin General Hospital after its affiliate filed for Chapter 7 in 2023....
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