Idaho Abortion Ban Needs Health Exceptions, Judge Finds

By Gianna Ferrarin ( August 14, 2026, 6:22 PM EDT) -- An Idaho federal judge barred the state from criminalizing abortions in cases where continuing a pregnancy puts a patient at risk of lasting harm or death via self-harm, finding that the 14th Amendment establishes a fundamental right to health- and life-preserving abortion care....
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