Stratasys Scores $2.7M In Feud Over Origin Acquisition

By Caroline Simson ( August 14, 2026, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Israeli-American 3D printing company Stratasys has won more than $2.7 million in arbitration after fending off a $440 million claim stemming from its acquisition of Origin Laboratories Inc., a developer of 3D printing software, according to documents made public Thursday....
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