Insurer Denies $10M Duty To Recycler In Lead Exposure Case
By Jonathan Capriel ( August 14, 2026, 10:01 PM EDT) -- An insurance company is arguing it has no obligation to cover any part of a $279 million insurance pool that battery recycler Gopher Resource LLC promised to folks who filed a class action claiming they suffered lead poisoning from the company's smelter....
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