Jones Day-Led Saputo Selling UK Dairy Biz For $1.3B

By Al Barbarino ( August 14, 2026, 2:22 PM EDT) -- Jones Day-advised Saputo Inc. said Friday that it has agreed to sell its U.K. dairy business to France's Lactalis at an enterprise value of about £988 million ($1.3 billion), as the Canadian dairy processor said it is looking to streamline global operations and free up capital....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.