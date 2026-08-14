Employment Authority: NLRB Poised For Precedent Shift

Law360 ( August 14, 2026, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage on how the Senate's confirmation of a third Republican member gives the National Labor Relations Board a cemented majority poised to move quickly on overturning President Joe Biden-era precedent, and how a year after the California Supreme Court's Hohenshelt ruling, employers still face uncertainty over what counts as a willful or grossly negligent late arbitration fee payment....
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