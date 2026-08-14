NC Law Firm's 'Personal Goodwill' Not Marital Property
By Rae Ann Varona ( August 14, 2026, 10:33 PM EDT) -- North Carolina's highest court Friday sided with an intellectual property attorney in finding that the value of his law firm attributable to his firm's "personal goodwill" is not marital property and thus can't be divvied up for equal distribution to his ex-wife following their divorce....
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