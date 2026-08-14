Solar Rival Is Filching Shoals' Customers, Exec Tells Jury

By Hayley Fowler ( August 14, 2026, 10:42 PM EDT) -- A solar components company has lost customers to a rival supplier selling what one executive described as a suspiciously similar electrical connection system being marketed at a fraction of the price, a federal jury in North Carolina heard Friday on the first day of testimony in a patent infringement trial....
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