Unfair Jury Instructions Challenged Too Late, 6th Circ. Says

By Kia Fatahi ( August 17, 2026, 10:53 PM EDT) -- An Ohio man convicted of hiring two hitmen to kill a man for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and jewelry from him cannot challenge his "almost certainly" unconstitutional mandatory life sentence, because he waited far too long to raise the matter, the Sixth Circuit said Friday....
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