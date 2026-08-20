Fed. Circ. Rulings Emphasize Adjudicative Access And Review

By Philip Eklem and Amit Dhillon Sandhu ( August 20, 2026, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Most commentary on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit centers on substantive doctrine. Patent lawyers dissect decisions on claim construction, obviousness, enablement, and Patent Trial and Appeal Board practice. Trade practitioners follow customs and antidumping disputes. Government contracts, veterans law and federal employment specialists track developments within their own statutory frameworks....
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