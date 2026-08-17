Trump Monument Cuts Spur Disputed Utah Mining Claims

By Crystal Owens ( August 17, 2026, 1:55 PM EDT) -- Tribal nations and environmental groups are urging the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to reject mining claims on two Utah national monuments, arguing that operations can't begin until 60 days after the president removed federal protections for more than 90% of the monuments' lands....
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