Attorneys Skeptical Of Trump's 11th Circ. Appeal Of IRS Case
By Asha Glover ( August 17, 2026, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Six attorneys who weighed in on President Donald Trump's $10 billion suit against the Internal Revenue Service told a Florida federal court Monday that he hasn't demonstrated that he will prove that its ruling that the settlement from the suit lacked a legitimate controversy violated due process....
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