EU Guidance Lays Out Cost Adjustments For Carbon Levy

By Josh White ( August 18, 2026, 5:07 PM BST) -- The European Union's carbon import levy on emissions-intensive goods such as aluminum and cement will allow importers to reduce the cost of the levy to mirror carbon allowances granted to EU producers based on benchmark values, according to guidance from the bloc's executive....
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