Mich. County Urges Toss Of DOJ's Immigration Policy Suit
By Melanie Dorsey ( August 17, 2026, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Washtenaw County asked a Michigan federal judge on Monday to dismiss the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit challenging local policies that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities, arguing federal law makes this coordination optional and does not allow the government to commandeer county employees or property....
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