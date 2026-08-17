Dem Lawmakers Press Hegseth On USS Lincoln Conditions

By Madeline Lyskawa ( August 17, 2026, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Democratic lawmakers are demanding answers from Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth over reported conditions on the USS Abraham Lincoln, which has been deployed for more than 250 days, setting modern records for days at sea without returning to port....
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