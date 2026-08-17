NC Gov. Nixes GOP Bill To Let Chief Justice Suspend Judges

By Hayley Fowler ( August 17, 2026, 3:50 PM EDT) -- North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein on Monday vetoed a bill that would allow the chief justice to suspend trial court judges under investigation by the Tar Heel State's judicial watchdog, criticizing lawmakers as "playing politics" with the judiciary....
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