Georgia DA Wants A Say In Trump Election Case Fee Battle

By Rose Krebs ( August 17, 2026, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is urging a Georgia appellate court to undo an order blocking her from intervening in a bid by President Donald Trump and others to recoup $16 million in legal fees in a dismissed election interference case, saying her office has a significant financial interest at stake....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.