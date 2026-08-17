NJ Justices Let Murder Defendant Undo Global Guilty Plea
By Brandon Lowrey ( August 17, 2026, 10:01 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Monday ruled a defendant in separate felony murder and armed robbery cases must be allowed to withdraw his global guilty plea after evidence used in both cases was suppressed on appeal....
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