AIG Beats Bid For New Trial Over Fla. Mansion's Irma Claim

By David Minsky ( August 17, 2026, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday denied a homeowner's bid for a new trial following a jury's verdict that didn't specify damages when it found AIG mishandled a claim for Hurricane Irma-related damage to a $95 million Miami-area waterfront mansion, saying there wasn't sufficient evidence to justify a quantified award....
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