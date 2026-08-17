Battery Recycler Wins Plan OK Over US Trustee Objection

By Ben Zigterman ( August 17, 2026, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge Monday approved the post-sale Chapter 11 liquidation plan of battery recycler Ascend Elements, overruling an objection from the U.S. Trustee's Office to an exculpation for the sole member of the debtor's special committee....
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