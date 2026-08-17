Doxo To Pay FTC $2.1M Over Misleading Ads And Fees

By Sarah Jarvis ( August 17, 2026, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Doxo will pay $2.1 million to settle Federal Trade Commission claims that the online bill pay service and two co-founders misled consumers about fees and used deceptive advertising to impersonate billers, the commission announced on Monday, after a Washington federal judge granted partial summary judgment earlier this year....
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