Suspended Pa. Atty Gets More Scrutiny In Investment Scheme
By Matthew Santoni ( August 17, 2026, 4:16 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania attorney whose law license was recently suspended skipped a separate disciplinary hearing Monday over claims that he used his bank accounts to pool investors' funds and looked the other way as the money was allegedly being misappropriated....
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