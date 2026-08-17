Justices Asked To Ban Ten Commandments In Texas Schools

By Katie Buehler ( August 17, 2026, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Two dozen families on Monday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the Fifth Circuit's decision allowing Texas to require public schools to display copies of the Ten Commandments in classrooms, arguing the decision "egregiously" ignores several of the high court's religious freedom precedents....
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