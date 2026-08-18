Newmont Beats Investor Suit Over Gold Mine Performance

By Sydney Price ( August 18, 2026, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has ruled that investors of gold mining company Newmont Corp. have not shown that statements it made about the functionality of two mines it purchased in 2023 should have been disclosed to investors earlier, or that the company even knew about the issues when the suit claims that it did....
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